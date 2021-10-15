College scouts finding 2023 Florida RB Kendrick Raphael
As part of a three-headed ground attack at Naples High School that includes dual-threat Stanley Bryant, Kendrick Raphael is showcasing the skills. As a team, the Golden Eagles have cut the grass fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news