At some point down the road, college football historians will point to this era as one filled with change.

It remains to be seen how the various changes will be viewed, but the march to have 105-player rosters could be next in line as part of the House settlement. The theory about going from 85 scholarship players to 105 is that schools can say there isn’t a “limit” on what programs can do. The costs will be more and perhaps there will be other trickle down issues from bigger rosters such as less players graduating from the school they started with due to transferring.