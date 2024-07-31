Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

College football programs adjusting to potential roster changes

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
@NCStateRivals

At some point down the road, college football historians will point to this era as one filled with change.

It remains to be seen how the various changes will be viewed, but the march to have 105-player rosters could be next in line as part of the House settlement. The theory about going from 85 scholarship players to 105 is that schools can say there isn’t a “limit” on what programs can do. The costs will be more and perhaps there will be other trickle down issues from bigger rosters such as less players graduating from the school they started with due to transferring.

Related link — Notes from first NC State practice

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement