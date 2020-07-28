Every summer, college football preview magazines hit the shelves in grocery stores nationwide for rabid fans hungry to know how their team will fare in the upcoming season. Despite a fall college football season being very much in question, the preview magazines haven't missed a beat. Now that the Phil Steele, Athlon, Street & Smith's and Lindy's Sports have all been released, here is part two of our NC State-focused review of the big four preseason college football magazines:

Redshirt sophomore Devin Leary returns in 2020 after becoming the first freshman starting quarterback at NC State since Russell Wilson in 2008.

Predicted ACC finish

Preseason ACC polls Publication Standing in Atlantic Phil Steele 4 Lindy's 6 Athlon 5 Street and Smith's 6

The Wolfpack rate the highest overall in the eyes of Phil Steele with his preseason ranking of NC State at fourth in the Atlantic. Of course, with the uncertainty of the upcoming season combined with the likely schedule changes that are to come, it's safe to assume the ACC will find another solution outside of the division structure in determining the conference standings this fall. With Street and Smith's and Lindy's low on the Wolfpack in 2020, Athlon finds itself in the middle ground in terms of NC State's predicted conference standing. Interestingly, all four publications have Syracuse and Boston College ranked in the bottom three of the division with NC State (except Phil Steele, where the Pack is predicted to finish fourth).

Bowl Projections

Bowl Projections Publication Bowl Opponent Athlon Gasparilla Bowl Tulane Street and Smith's N/A N/A Lindy's No Bowl N/A