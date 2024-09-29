Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High senior outside linebacker Josh Smith is verbally committed to Coastal Carolina, but now has some serious options.

Smith had one version of his recruitment when he picked the Chanticleers back on April 16, 2024. Now, his recruiting world has turned upside down. NC State, South Carolina, Mississippi and Vanderbilt have all offered him this fall.

Smith took an official visit to NC State this past weekend, where he got to watch the Wolfpack defeat Northern Illinois 24-17 at Carter-Finley Stadium.