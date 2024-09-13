Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork High senior outside linebacker Josh Smith didn’t have any other options when he picked Coastal Carolina on April 16.

Coastal Carolina did a textbook job of recruiting him by identifying him and being his first scholarship offer, and he quickly committed a week later. He further locked in his commitment after officially visiting the Chanticleers on June 7-9. He picked Coastal Carolina over offers from Charlotte, Liberty, Connecticut, Marshall, Wofford and Charleston Southern.