It’s not every day that you have a 6-foot-7, 285-pounder just arrive at your high school.

Alpharetta (Ga.) High coach Jason Kervin experienced that when Obadiah Obasuyi arrived last January. In a whirlwind recruitment, Obasuyi was offered by NC State on May 15 after an unofficial visit, and then verbally committed Sunday night after finishing his 2 1/2-day official visit to Raleigh.