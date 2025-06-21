Senior Zykir Moore-Young becomes third linebacker to pick NC State

Moore-Young verbally committed to the Wolfpack on Saturday, and joined fellow class of 2026 linebackers Koby Sarkodie of Baltimore (Md.) Milford Mill High and Jordan Moreta of Paramus (N.J.) Catholic. Both Sarkodie and Moreta verbally committed last February, but officially visited with Moore-Young.

Pittsburgh (Pa.) Woodland Hills High senior outside linebacker Zykir Moore-Young was able to officially visit NC State on June 6-8, and saw what he needed to see.

Moore-Young officially visited Toledo on May 30-June 1, and then checked out NC State. He also had an official visit lined up for Boston College, which he canceled, and included Connecticut and Syracuse in his top five.

NC State, Boston College, Maryland and Syracuse, were his P4 offers. Moore-Young also has offers from Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Massachusetts, Ohio, Old Dominion, Sacramento State, Toledo, UNLV, Albany and Monmouth.

NC State defensive coordinator and linebacker coach D.J. Eliot was the point man on Moore-Young's recruitment, and offered him March 27, 2025, during his unofficial visit to Raleigh. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder missed the majority of his junior year due to injury.