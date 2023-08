Huntington (W.Va.) High long-time head coach Billy Seals speaks from experience on the potential of new NC State senior offensive line commit Robby Martin.

Seals coached former Huntington High offensive lineman Darnell Wright, who was a five-star prospect in the class of 2019, and picked Tennessee. Wright continued to develop with the Volunteers and became the No. 10 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears.