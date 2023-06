Wake Forest (N.C.) High coach Reggie Lucas has coached some good ones over the years, and he’s proud that Zane Williams is adding to the list.

Lucas has coached all three of Zane’s older brothers — Seth Williams (NC State), Blake Williams (Guilford College) and Hunter Williams (Wake Forest). He watched Zane Williams emerge as a dynamic linebacker, tallying 142 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 10 sacks for the 10-3 Cougars.