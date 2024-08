Jacob Smith was more known for his baseball prowess when he arrived at Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High, but that changed quickly.

Smith had verbally committed to NC State baseball on Feb. 1, 2022, which put him under the microscope his freshman year at Reagan. Smith decided to play football for the first time since the fifth grade at Reagan and coach Josh McGee’s plan was to take it slow. McGee knew during summer 7-on-7 events that Smith could spin the football and had a chance to be special, but started him off on the junior varsity team.