{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 07:16:48 -0500') }} football

Coach: NC State commit Jonathan Adorno is one of the state's best

Matt Carter
Rolesville (N.C.) High is a new high school in Wake County. It’s first varsity football season was 2014, and here five years later it already has its first Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection: three-star NC State football commitment Jonathan Adorno, a 6-foot-4, 295-pound offensive tackle.

Adorno is helping to lead a rapidly rising program at Rolesville. Head coach Martin Samek’s squad is 6-0 this season.

Adorno verbally committed to NC State in June.
