ROCK HILL, S.C. — Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian coach Kyle Weaver believes the best ball is ahead for NC State center signee Shawn Phillips.

Phillips made the move from Ypsi Prep in Yypsilanti, Mich., to Dream City Christian, and has transformed his body and improved his game since arriving this past summer. Rivals.com ranks the Dayton, Ohio, native at No. 98 overall in the class of 2022, and the No. 15 center in the country.