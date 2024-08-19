It isn’t often that NC State lands prep teammates, but that is what occurred in June with senior wide receiver Jamar Browder and cornerback Caden Gordon.

The duo from Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces High both officially visited NC State on June 7-9. Browder had a good idea before the trip that he’d verbally commit, and he did June 9. Gordon didn’t expect to commit, but the trip proved impressive and he committed June 12.

Santaluces opened the season Friday with a 42-7 win over Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s, with Gordon playing, but Browder was held out, but is ready to go this Friday.

Coach Hector Clavijo is excited about his senior duo this season.