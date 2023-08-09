NC State senior commit Ronnie Royal III will only get better when he concentrates on one position and enters a college strength and conditioning program.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect from Gulf Shores (Ala.) High also benefits from college level coaching, literally. Coach Mark Hudspeth enters his third year at the school, but was in the college ranks from 1992-95 and 1998-2019. He was the head coach at North Alabama, Louisiana-Lafayette and Austin Peay, going 106-63, including five trips to bowl games with UL-Lafayette in seven years. He also served as an assistant coach at Mississippi State from 2009-10 and 2018.

Royal plays running back, Wildcat QB, slot receiver and outside receiver, and a little bit of tight end on offense. He plays cornerback and is the kick returner, rarely coming off the field.