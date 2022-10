Charlotte (N.C.) Christian coach Jason Estep knew if senior running back Kyron Jones would stay the course in his recruitment, good things would come.

Estep was happy when Jones pulled the trigger for NC State on Oct. 1, over Iowa State, UConn and Duke. New colleges such as Notre Dame, Kentucky, West Virginia and Miami (Fla.) had jumped in with scholarship offers that week, but Jones’ heart was set on the Wolfpack.