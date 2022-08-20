Coach: NC State commit Kevin Concepcion needs to get touches
CHARLOTTE — The top descriptions that best describe Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers senior wide receiver Kevin Concepcion are “gamer and winner.”
Concepcion verbally committed to NC State over North Carolina on Saturday, right before Chambers played Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons in Rock Hill, S.C. Chambers has done nothing but win since Concepcion arrived at the school — going 37-5 the last three years.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news