Three-star 2022 NC State football commit Jackson Vick has been a jack of all trades for Southern Nash High in Bailey, N.C.

Vick, a 6-0, 175-pounder, is ranked 20th overall among 2022 prospects from the state of North Carolina according to Rivals.

In three seasons on the varsity team at Southern Nash High, he has defended passes, blitzed the quarterback, played running back, caught passes and returned kicks. He’s also been a double-figure scorer on the school’s varsity basketball team in each of the past two seasons.

By 2022, he’ll be a part of the Wolfpack secondary, where his former high school coach Brian Foster thinks Vick will be able to turn all of that athleticism into production at the Power Five level of college football.

“You can't teach that twitch, and he has that,” Foster said. “As far as his length, for a kid that is 5-11, 6-foot, he's got long limbs and can cover a lot of area. The biggest thing with him is him getting comfortable playing one position, and then just developing by gaining confidence, knowledge, strength and size.”