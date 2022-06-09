Coach: NC State commit Charlie Symonds is driven
Watertown (Conn.) Taft School coach Tyler Whitley knows exactly what he’ll get each game from senior left tackle Charlie Symonds.
The newly-minted NC State verbal commit will help anchor the line at 6-foot-8 and around 280 pounds. He earned second-team all-conference last year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news