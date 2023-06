NC State defensive end commit Chase Bond was given a football at birth in Massillon, Ohio, which is a tradition that still holds today.

Coach Nate Moore has been the coach at tradition-rich Washington High since 2015, and has numerous players go on to Division I. Bond will be the 10th high major prospect under Moore with two going to Ohio State, and one apiece to Pittsburgh, Kentucky, West Virginia, Washington State, Michigan State, Michigan and Minnesota.

Moore said NC State is welcomed back to recruit any of his players.