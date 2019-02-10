When safety Cecil Powell arrived at Piper High in Sunrise, Fla., last January, Piper head coach David Coleman knew he was getting a player with potential.

Powell’s highlight tape at Boyd Anderson High in Ft. Lauderdale showed him playing all over the field, including linebacker. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Powell was big enough for a high school linebacker, but Coleman could not help but think he was being somewhat limited.

Coleman wanted to try him as a full-time safety. When Powell played on Coleman’s 7-on-7 team in the summer, Coleman started realizing that he could develop him to be ready for the upcoming season.