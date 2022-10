Coach Ty White has seen a lot of his former players go to NC State, but Dennis Parker III is the first one he has coached while at Richmond (Va.) John Marshall High.

White also runs the adidas-sponsored Team Loaded organization, which has sent numerous players to NC State such as Tyler Lewis, Dennis Smith Jr., Caleb Martin, Cody Martin and Torin Dorn, among others. NC State had tried once before on a John Marshall prospect, which helped them find Parker, who officially visited Sept. 9-11.