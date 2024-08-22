Coach: Cam Strong impresses with hard work
Anderson (S.C.) T.L. Hanna coach Jason Tone knew that cornerback Cam Strong was going to be a future college prospect at a young age.
Strong arrived at T.J. Hanna High and has become the No. 12 overall player in South Carolina and the No. 56 cornerback nationally in the class of 2025 by Rivals.com. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound three-star prospect ended up earning 12 scholarship offers, but eventually narrowed his list to NC State, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack earned his commitment June 21, 2024.
