Six NC State recruiting targets ranked in updated Rivals250

Rolesville (N.C.) High senior wide receiver Noah Rogers remains the highest ranked player on NC State’s recruiting board at No. 72 overall in the class of 2023. However, he’s now the second-best player in the state, with Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley High nose tackle Jamaal Jarrett inserted at No. 50 in the nation. Jarrett is looking at North Carolina, Georgia, Auburn and Florida among others, after giving the Wolfpack a hard look.

Rogers caught 70 passes for 1,432 yards and 22 touchdowns this season for Rolesville (9-6 record). He just officially visited Clemson this past weekend, and is also considering NC State, Alabama, Ohio State, North Carolina and Florida State.

NC State has prioritized Rogers for quite some time. Rogers has unofficially visited NC State, North Carolina, Tennessee, South Carolina and Penn State this fall. Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M have all offered him in the last five weeks. His older brother is a walk-on freshman wide receiver for the Tar Heels.

Miami (Fla.) Killian High senior outside linebacker Stanquan Clark is ranked No. 141 overall in the country. He’s scheduled to officially visit NC State on June 16-18, and is also looking at Miami (Fla.), Auburn, Michigan, Texas A&M, Rutgers and Kentucky, among others.

West Charlotte (N.C.) High senior running back Daylan Smothers rose up 57 spots to No. 172 in the nation. He has 32 scholarship offers and just officially visited Oklahoma this past weekend. He is also considering NC State, Florida State, Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State.

NC State has been actively recruiting senior nose tackle Kayden McDonald for some time now. The massive 6-foot-4, 320-prospect fell 24 slots to No. 188 overall in the country. He was just offered by Clemson and is looking at NC State, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Arkansas, Florida and Oklahoma among others.

Fresh off an official visit to NC State this past weekend, lanky 6-3, 170-pound free safety Daemon Fagan is ranked No. 202 in the nation. He’s also considering Ohio State and LSU among others.

In South Carolina, senior defensive end Monteque Rhames of Sumter (S.C.) High, fell 46 slots to No. 232. The 6-6, 240-pounder has NC State in his top group along with Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Florida State, Coastal Carolina, Michigan, Central Florida and Georgia. He was just offered by Alabama.

Three other players from the state of North Carolina were in the top 250, bringing the total to six.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge senior wide receiver Christian Hamilton checked in at No. 111 in the country. He included NC State in his top 12, and he officially visited Texas A&M in April, will see Notre Dame on June 17-19 and North Carolina on June 24-26.

Senior offensive lineman Sam Pendleton of Pfafftown (N.C.) Reagan High was ranked No. 225, and Belmont (N.C.) South Point senior tackle Sullivan Absher is at No. 231. Both linemen recently picked Notre Dame.