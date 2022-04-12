NC State could pursue Ole Miss guard transfer Jarkel Joiner

Ole Miss point guard Jarkel Joiner put his name into the portal Tuesday and it’s expected NC State will make him a top priority. New NC State assistant coach Levi Watkins coached Joiner at Mississippi the last three years, one of which was a redshirt campaign. NCSU just had Ole Miss forward Luis Rodriguez officially visit Thursday-through-Saturday.

NC State could be in pursuit of one of the top point guards in the NCAA transfer portal.

Joiner averaged 13.2 points and 2.3 assists per game for the Rebels this past season, but he was hampered by injuries and only played 22 games. He shot 41 percent from the field and 34.0 percent on three-pointer.

The 6-1, 180-pounder poured in a season-high 33 points and went 6 of 10 from three-point range in a 97-83 loss vs. Alabama on Feb. 9. He also had 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals in a 67-63 win over Memphis on Dec. 4.

The Oxford, Miss., native played his first two years at Cal-State Bakersfield, which is the former school of ex-NC State guard Alex Johnson. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game at CSUB. Joiner had 24 points in a road game at Gonzaga on Dec. 31, 2018, and a career-high 34 points vs. California Baptist on Jan. 24, 2019.

Joiner came back home and redshirted at Ole Miss in 2019-20, and then he started 24 of 28 games a year ago, and he averaged 12.0 points and 1.7 assists a contest.

Joiner finished lsat year strong with 26 points against LSU on March 12, 2021in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. He ended the season with 22 points and five assists in a 70-61 loss to Louisiana Tech in the NIT Tournament. He reached double figures in 16 games, and had 20-plus in five contests.