NC State senior left guard Chandler Zavala was drafted No. 114 overall in the fourth round by the Carolina Panthers. Zavala started all 12 games at left guard. The former Fairmont State transfer bounced back after suffering a season-ending back injury after five games in 2021.

The 6-foot-3, 322-pound Zavala was a late bloomer to the sport, only playing his senior year at Forest Park High in Woodbridge, Va. He gained 60 pounds between his freshman and sophomore years at Fairmont State. Nearly year ago at this time, it looked like Zavala would have to chase his professional dreams due to the NCAA denying his initial request for an extra year of eligibility. However, he was granted the waiver and started all 12 games this season and earned first-team All-ACC. Zavala was a two-year starter at Fairmont State from 2017-19. The squad didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID, and he only played in three games in 2017 as a freshman.