Speedy senior running back Kentrell Rinehart picks NC State
Columbus (Ohio) Westland senior running back Kentrell Rinehart verbally committed to NC State on Friday.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect had accumulated at least 22 scholarship offers, with the Wolfpack offering him Dec. 1, 2023. NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel was the point man on his recruitment.
Rinehart picked the Wolfpack over Iowa, plus he officially visited Minnesota. He joins fellow running back R.J. Boyd of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County High in NC State's class of 2025.
Rinehart was offered by NC State, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, Purdue and Syracuse, from P4 leagues. He also was offered by Akron, Austin Peay, Bowling Green, Campbell, Central Michigan, Eastern Kentucky, Florida A&M, Kent State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), South Florida, Toledo and Western Michigan.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder had a terrific junior season, racking up 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 touchdowns in 12 games.
