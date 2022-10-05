Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Boone (N.C.) Watauga High senior defensive end Isaiah Shirley helped the Pioneers improve to 5-1 last Thursday. (Rivals.com)

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood fell 41-13 to Camden (S.C.) High last Wednesday. Season Stats: Through Sept. 9, he has nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense, and he has caught 13 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a pass for 14 yards and ran once for seven yards. He has one punt return for a 91-yard touchdown and one kick return for 30 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-4, At Lake City (S.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Chambers and Chambers High had an off week. Season Stats: He has 15 receptions for 265 yards and three touchdowns; five carries for 48 yards; two kick returns for 90 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-2, At Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High topped Raleigh Wakefield 47-42 last Thursday. Cooley had seven tackles (three solo), plus 28 yards on a kick return. Season Stats: He has 22 tackles and one interception; eight rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown; four receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown; four kick returns for 88; one punt return for 17 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-2, Vs. Raleigh Millbrook on Friday.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage defeated Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 21-2 on Saturday. Fagan had four tackles (one solo). Season Stats: He has 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, five passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-1, Vs. Davie (Fla.) Western High on Friday.

Last Game: Jones and Charlotte Christian fell 24-10 to Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Thursday. Jones rushed eight times for 42 yards, and had six tackles on defense (three solo) in the loss. Season Stats: Jones has rushed 56 times for 739 yards and nine touchdowns, and has caught 12 passes for 160 yards and three scores. Jones 18 tackles on defense and one tackle for loss. On special teams, he has five punt returns for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-2, Vs. Harrells Christian Academy on Friday.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School lost 42-0 to powerful Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day last Friday. Myers had two catches for 24 yards, and three tackles and one tackle for loss on defense. Season Stats: Eighteen receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns; 20 tackles (14 solo), four tackles for loss, one interception for a touchdown and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-4, At Indian Trail Metrolina Christian Academy on Oct. 7.

Last Game: Obasuyi crushed Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry 27-17 on Thursday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-2, Vs. Marietta (Ga.) Lassiter on Oct. 14.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte topped Huntersville (N.C.) Hopewell 40-34 on Thursday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-3, Vs. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga crushed Hudson (N.C.) South Caldwell 56-7 on Thursday. Shirley had seven tackles (four solo), two forced fumbles and a sack in the win. Season Stats: He has 36 tackles (21 solo), 4.5 sacks, 8.0 tackles for loss, three caused fumble and two passes defended on defense. He has three catches for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-1, At Taylorsville (N.C.) Alexander Central on Friday.

Last Game: Smith and Wilkes Central fell 41-19 at Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry last Thursday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-3, Vs. Hays (N.C.) North Wilkes on Friday.

Last Game: Symonds and Taft School crushed Pawling (N.Y.) Trinity-Pawling 42-7 on Saturday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 1-1, Vs. Andover (Mass.) Phillips Academy on Saturday.

Last Game: Heritage lost 28-6 at Raleigh Millbrook on Thursday, and Thomas wasn't able to play due to injury. He had surgery Oct. 4. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of-58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions; he has 20 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-1; Vs. Knightdale (N.C.) High on Friday.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock won 34-28 at Greenville (N.C.) Conley on Monday. Vereen did a little bit of everything with 11 catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, one carry for one yard and a score and he went 1-of-2 passing for three yards and an interception. He even had an interception he returned 21 yards and a punt return for three yards. Season Stats: He has 34 receptions for 443 yards and six scores; rushed five times for 29 yards and four touchdowns; completed 2-of-4 passing for 26 yards and two interceptions; has one tackle, one interception and one pass defended. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-2, Vs. Jacksonville (N.C.) High on Friday.