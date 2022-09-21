Here is a recap of how the NC State football commitments performed last week.

Last Game: Cisse and Lakewood High fell to 41-0 to Kershaw (S.C.) Andrew Jackson High. Season Stats: Through Sept. 9, he has nine tackles and a forced fumble on defense, and he has caught 13 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed a pass for 14 yards and ran once for seven yards. He has one punt return for a 91-yard touchdown and one kick return for 30 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-3, Sumter Lakewood at Camden (S.C.) High on Sept. 30.

Last Game: Chambers topped Charlotte (N.C.) West Mecklenburg 27-0, but Concepcion didn't play. His sophomore younger Arrion Concepcion caught four passes for 65 yards and a score. Season Stats: He has 12 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns; four carries for 43 yards; two kick returns for 90 yards; one punt return for 14 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-1, Vs. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough on Friday.

Last Game: Cooley and Rolesville High crushed Raleigh Broughton 55-10. Season Stats: TBD. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-2, Vs. Raleigh Wakefield on Sept. 30.

Last Game: Fagan and American Heritage fell 42-34 at Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna on Friday. Fagan was created with 19 tackles, become one of four players with at least 15 stops. He had six solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two passes defended, a fumble recovery for 12 yards and an interception. Season Stats: He has 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception for 21 yards, one fumble recovery for 12 yards, five passes defended and one punt return for zero yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-1, Vs. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons on Sept. 30.

Last Game: Myers and Christ School fell 21-14 at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Rabun Gap-Nacoochee on Friday. He had seven catches for 185 yards and a touchdown, 19 yards on a kick return and two tackles. Season Stats: Sixteen receptions for 388 yards and four touchdowns; 17 tackles (13 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception for a touchdown and five passes broken up. He has one punt return for zero yards, and four kick returns for 27 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-3; At Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day on Friday.

Last Game: Obasuyi lost 36-21 against Milton (Ga.) High last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-2, At Marietta (Ga.) Pope High.

Last Game: Rivers and West Charlotte lost 35-6 vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek last Friday. Team Record And Next Opponent: 2-3, At Charlotte (N.C.) West Mecklenburg on Friday.

Last Game: Shirley and Watauga topped West Jefferson (N.C.) Ashe County 55-21 on Friday. He had five tackles, three tackles for loss, one pass defended, one caused fumble and one sack. Season Stats: He has 29 tackles (17 solo), 3.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, one caused fumble and two passes defended on defense. He has three catches for 26 yards. Team Record And Next Opponent: 4-1, At Hudson (N.C.) South Caldwell on Sept. 30.

Last Game: Smith made his season debut after returning from injury, and Wilkes Central rolled to a 51-32 victory at Mount Airy (N.C.) North Surry. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-2, vs. Dobson (N.C.) Surry Central on Friday.

Last Game: First game of season is vs. Exeter (N.H.) Phillips Exeter Academy on Sept. 24.

Last Game: Thomas missed the game against Raleigh Athens Drive, but Heritage won 42-28 on Friday. Season Stats: He has gone 41-of 58 passing for 533 yards, three touchdown and two interceptions; he has rushed 20 times for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Team Record And Next Opponent: 5-0; At Raleigh Millbrook on Sept. 30.

Last Game: Vereen and Havelock fell 27-0 to visiting New Bern (N.C.) High in front of a packed crowed, which included The Wolfpack Central in attendance (see video at top of page). Vereen was credited with six catches for 91 yards in the loss. Season Stats: He has 19 receptions for 292 yards and four scores; rushed four times for 28 yards and three touchdowns; completed 1-of-2 passing for 23 yards and an interception; has one tackle. Team Record And Next Opponent: 3-1, Vs. Southern Durham on Friday.