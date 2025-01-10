NC State flips prep LB Ke'Von Carter

NC State landed senior linebacker Ke'Von Carter of San Antonio (Texas) Wagner High, who had been verbally committed to Texas State since June 17. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound Carter plans to officially visit NC State on Jan. 24-26.

NC State has badly wanted an additional linebacker from the prep ranks. Mission accomplished.

The Wolfpack offered Carter on Dec. 12, following the first signing period, when he declined to sign with Texas State. He finished with 63 tackles (37 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and two sacks.

Carter joins class of 2025 signee Terris Dudley in the linebacker class for NC State. The Wolfpack also added middle linebacker A.J. Richardson of Norfolk State, Temple outside linebacker Tra Thomas and Alabama outside linebacker Sterling Dixon in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Wolfpack lost freshman linebacker Cannon Lewis and redshirt junior linebacker Jayland Parker both to Marshall, and junior outside linebacker Wyatt Wright to Arkansas State.