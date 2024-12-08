Published Dec 8, 2024
Letter of intent No. 19: Cornerback Cedric Cisse
The 19th letter of intent comes from cornerback Cedric Cisse of Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood High.

Here is a full bio on Cisse.

Statistics

• Senior year: Cisse had 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, four interceptions, three passes defended, one fumble recovery and one caused fumble this season.

Ratings

Rivals.com: Unrated.

247: Unrated.

ESPN: Unrated.

On3: Unrated.

Recruitment

NC State has been tracking Cisse since June. He didn't play football his first two years of high school — he preferred basketball — but he went out his junior year and started to get some interest. Limestone offered him Nov. 6, and Eastern Kentucky has offered, but when the Wolfpack offered him last Friday, it was over. He'll be reunited with his older brother cornerback Brandon Cisse, who will be a junior year.

Recruiter of Record

Cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell.

Quotable

"He [NCSU coach Dave Doeren] and I always had a good connection. When I went to camp, he pulled me to the side and had a great conversation. Always talking about how my family is doing. He's a family oriented guy. He's a great man and a great coach." — Cedric Cisse


2024 Projection

Cisse will likely redshirt next year.

Video highlights

