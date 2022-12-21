Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High senior left tackle Rico Jackson was brought to NC State on a bus tour last June. That has changed his life. Jackson, was a verbal commitment to Illinois, but it gave NC State a chance to make a good first impression. The Wolfpack offered him June 19, and he decommitted from Illinois on July 29, but the "recruiting marriage" didn't get going until last week.

Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High has picked NC State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

When NC State lost the commitment of Watertown (Conn.) The Taft School left tackle Charlie Symonds five days before National Signing Day, the Wolfpack turned to Jackson. He officially visited Dec. 16-18, and picked the Wolfpack during his trip, but waited until National Signing Day to announce. Jackson’s first recruitment was an active one. He picked Illinois over Akron, Arizona State, Boston College, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kent State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Florida and Syracuse. Jackson didn't visit any other colleges this fall, and NC State and South Carolina were the last two colleges to offer him. Jackson is the fourth offensive linemen in NC State's recruiting class, and the 18th player to pick the Wolfpack.