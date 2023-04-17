The graduate transfer selected NC State after officially visiting the Wolfpack last weekend. The connections to Horne were obvious. He played at Raleigh Leesville Road, Cary (N.C.) High and Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian. He’s the third Trinity Christian product to play for the Wolfpack, joining Dennis Smith Jr. and Greg Gantt .

Raleigh native DJ Horne has gone to Illinois State and then Arizona State, but he’ll be back home for his fifth year of college.

He played with NCSU senior center Dusan Mahorcic at Illinois State, and had current Wolfpack assistant Joel Justus as his assistant coach at ASU in 2021-22.

Horne averaged 12.5 points per game both years at Arizona State. He shot 36.9 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point land this season, with 203 of his 398 shots coming from beyond the arc.

Horne had 20 points and went 4 of 5 on 3-pointers in the win over Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, and then went for 17 points and 4 of 5 on 3-pointers in the loss against TCU.

Horne had 18 points and seven assists against top 10 Arizona in a 89-88 win Feb. 25. He had a season-high 25 points on 4 of 6 three-point shooting guard Northern Arizona in the second game of the season Nov. 10.

The Wolfpack have possibly three scholarships remaining to use this spring/summer. Horne joins Butler sophomore shooting guard Jayden Taylor in transferring to NC State this spring.