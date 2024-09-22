Advertisement
in other news
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Clemson at NC State
NC State has won two of the last three meetings against Clemson, but both games were at home.
• Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down newcomers
NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to discuss all eight newcomers for the first time Thursday.
• Jacey Zembal
Wolfpack newsstand — Sept. 20
The various news and Tweets on NC State Wolfpack athletics on Friday.
• Jacey Zembal
Scouting videos: Senior post player Zymicah Wilkins
NC State is hosting Arden (N.C.) Christ School senior post player Zymicah Wilkins for an official visit until Saturday.
• Jacey Zembal
in other news
The Wolfpack Central's 3-2-1: Clemson at NC State
NC State has won two of the last three meetings against Clemson, but both games were at home.
• Jacey Zembal
NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down newcomers
NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to discuss all eight newcomers for the first time Thursday.
• Jacey Zembal
Clemson game grades by PFF
Here are the grades from Pro Football Focus on Clemson's 59-35 win over NC State on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Advertisement
Advertisement