The class of 2026 in the state of North Carolina appears loaded with talent, which showed in Rivals.com's initial rankings for the class. Cornelius (N.C.) Hough sophomore cornerback Samari Matthews opened up as the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina. Five players from North Carolina made the top 100, and NCSU has already offered all five. NC State has also offered seven others in 2026 from North Carolina.

Reidsville (N.C.) High sophonore dual-sport star Kendre' Harrison is thriving at tight end. (Paula Green Jones/The Wolfpack Central)

Matthews has been a quality cornerback from the jump at Cornelius (N.C.) Hough High. NC State offered Matthews on Jan. 13, 2023, and has cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell as the point man. NC State, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin have all offered, among others.

Harrison burst on the scene toward the end of his eighth-grade year, but in basketball. He had Wake Forest jump in with his first football offer before he started his ninth grade year. NC State offered Harrison, who is the nephew of former Wolfpack wing C.C. Harrison, on Jan. 17, 2023. He was at NC State this past Saturday for the Notre Dame game. NC State, Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia have offered him in football. Texas A&M, Florida State and Wake Forest, have offered him in football.

The Durham, N.C., native burst on to the scene last year at Riverside High, but is now at South Garner (N.C.) High. He can play both left tackle and right tackle, and his older brother is Georgia-bound senior nose tackle Nnamdi Ogboko. NC State offered Ogboko on June 7, 2023, and he unofficially visited last spring. NC State, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee and Virginia Tech are some of the colleges that have offered Ogboko.



Davis is the son of former Georgia Bulldog and NFL standout Thomas Davis Sr. NC State offered the younger Davis on June 24, 2023, along with sophomore cousins — defensive end Aiden Harris and outside linebacker Andrew Harris, who also play for Weddington High. NC State, Boston College, North Carolina, Missouri, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Miami (Fla.) have all offered Davis.

Dean plays alongside North Carolina-bound senior tackle Desmond Jackson. Dean, who is the younger brother of Georgia backup offensive lineman Jared Wilson, has exploded with offers, with NC State offering him Jan. 24. NC State, Georgia, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech, have all offered Dean from the Power Four ranks.