Raleigh Millbrook class of 2023 wide receiver Nathan Leacock has a personal connection to NC State. His father Hillary Leacock competed in the high jump and 200 and 400-meter races for the Wolfpack track team in the 1990s.

Leacock comes from an athletic family. His mother also ran track in college. Thus it’s no surprise that Leacock showed freakish athleticism at NC State’s summer camp on June 6.

While he is still developing on the football field, Leacock’s athletic potential was enough for NC State to go ahead and extend him an offer, his first.