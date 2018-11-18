On Sunday, another Finley announced his intention to have his own quest to put his name in the school annals. Class of 2020 quarterback Ben Finley made his verbal commitment to NC State.

On Saturday, NC State sixth-year senior quarterback Ryan Finley continued his assault on the Wolfpack record book, moving past Jamie Barnette into second place all-time in school history in career passing yards.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Paradise Valley High in Phoenix, Ariz., had been offered by NC State during an unofficial visit for the Florida State game Nov. 3. Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State and Nevada had also offered Finley.

As a junior, Finley has completed 224 of 393 passes (57.0 percent) for 2,777 yards and 23 touchdowns with 15 interceptions in 10 games. He’s also rushed for 153 yards and four more scores. In his career, Finley has completed 53.6 percent of his passes for 6,153 yards and 53 TDs.

Finley joins three-star corner Jahquez Robinson from Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood High as NC State's commits in the 2020 class. The Pack was Robinson's first offer, but during this summer and fall he has been offered by Georgia Tech and Louisville.

