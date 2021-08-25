Checking in on the other sideline: USF names starting quarterback

Fortin is about to get another crack at NC State, just in a different uniform.

Fortin was solid on that soggy afternoon in Chapel Hill. He completed 19 of 40 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown with one interception and also ran for a score. Not a bad afternoon for a true freshman playing in his first rivalry game.

It took a historic effort, literally, from Pack running back Reggie Gallaspy Jr. , to save the day (from NC State's perspective). Gallaspy ran for five touchdowns, tying a school record, in a 34-28 overtime win that left NC State with a 9-3 mark to end the regular season and UNC at 2-9.

The last time quarterback Cade Fortin started a college football game was the 2018 season finale at North Carolina. In what turned out to be the final time Larry Fedora took the sidelines as UNC’s head coach, Fortin nearly led the Heels to an upset of NC State.

Technically because Fortin only played four games that fall for UNC, he redshirted. The following year he lost a competition for the starting job to Sam Howell and entered the transfer portal.

Fortin made official visits to Kansas, Syracuse and Vanderbilt before signing with South Florida. He played in two games last season for first-year head coach Jeff Scott before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, but this week Fortin was named the starter for USF’s opener at NC State.

Truthfully, Scott acknowledged, Fortin had won the job before the news was revealed.

“We probably could’ve made the announcement a week ago, but I really wanted to get through fall camp, get through that last scrimmage,” Scott confirmed.

Fortin won out in a competition that included sophomore and former Miami starter Jarren Williams, second-year freshman Katravis Marsh and rookie newcomer Timmy McClain, but Scott said the backup situation remains unsettled.

Scott even noted it might be a decision made in the moment should Fortin have to leave a game.

"I think it's important for their development for them all to go into the game thinking they could be the second guy,” Scott said, adding there has not been a good separation between the group.

Regardless, Fortin is the clear-cut starter, and the QB is confident he’ll be ready.

“Preparation is what weeds out nervousness,” Fortin said. “Getting in the film room, learning our opponent, that builds the confidence and eases the pressure anybody might feel. We're going to play hard and play together.

"Regardless of good or bad, we're going to stick together.''

Scott stressed that Fortin does not have to look over his shoulder, either. He added Fortin, “established himself as the leader of that group.”

"It's hard to find a successful team that doesn't have an established No. 1 quarterback, right?” Scott noted. “…Our goal through spring, summer and fall was to be able to find our starter, then let the team kind of rally behind him.”

USF will use a mock game Saturday night at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to prepare for the environment at Carter-Finley Stadium, and it is scheduled to arrive in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.

During fall camp the Bulls lost a pair of players for extended time in freshman running back K’wan Powell and redshirt sophomore receiver Christian Helms, but neither have extensive playing experience.

Achieving an objective of staying healthy was a major goal for USF and every other college football program, but finding that starting quarterback was also paramount. Fortin is the guy, and he’ll be familiar with the uniforms on the other side.

“It’s kind of funny how my last start, almost three years ago, was against NC State, and now the next start, again, is going to be against NC State,” Fortin said. “So, It's an interesting situation. It's going to be fun, getting back out there in North Carolina, getting to play those guys.”