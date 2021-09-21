Checking in on the opponent: Clemson seeking breakout on offense

That has led to a lot of question marks around Clemson about the offense. There has been criticism leveled at offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and concerns about quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei’s readiness to be the full-time Tigers starter.

Then came a less-than-inspiring 14-8 win over Georgia Tech, who opened its season with a loss to a Northern Illinois squad that went winless in 2020 and thus far in 2021 has lost to Wyoming at home and by 53 points at Michigan after its win in Atlanta.

The Tigers had not lost a season-opener since 2014, but falling to Georgia in week one was not as much the headline around Clemson so much as how it did: scoring just three points in a 10-3 defeat.





Yet the prevailing feeling emerging around Clemson from its media availabilities this week seems to be that it’s not as bad as some think.

Offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst suggested it’s a matter of executing proper fundamentals and communicating well.

"I think everyone has these preconceived notions that the offense is falling apart, that Coach Elliott needs to go, that D.J. is this or that and those things are wrong,” Bockhorst said. “We just need to continue to improve and we'll be just fine.

“I’m an offensive lineman, and offensive linemen eat criticism for breakfast. I’m not really worried about the criticism. At the end of the day, we’re here to get an education and win football games. We’re winning, yes, but we’re cutting it close.

“There’s a standard ... that has been set and needs to be met. The scheme can only take you so far. We need to all get on the same page, get the young guys on the same page, make sure the receivers are getting the signals, all of the little details it takes to be successful, that's what we need to improve."

That was probably music to head coach Dabo Swinney’s ears, who also offered an explanation that some of the credit belongs to the opposing defenses. He is not concerned about a lack of explosiveness in the Clemson offense.

"Don't think you're going to see many people have a bunch of explosives against Georgia,” Swinney noted. “South Carolina State played everyone deep, and so we ran the ball and called it a day. We played a team last week [Georgia Tech] that dropped eight and said run the ball. That's our three games.

"I can assure you we don't stink, we're going to be alright."

The offense lost a player this week when running back Lyn-J Dixon decided to transfer. In 2018, Dixon looked like the heir apparent to Travis Etienne when he ran for 547 yards and five touchdowns. A year later he rushed for 635 yards and six scores.

However, his time has decreased since then and he sat the opening half of the Georgia loss for disciplinary reasons. Freshman Will Shipley appears to have emerged as Clemson’s new feature back.

Swinney noted that Shipley, who was a huge Wolfpack target in the 2021 recruiting class, has “special” vision.

“He's a complete player,” Swinney added. “He is relentless. He is a fighter for every inch. He is very passionate about the game and passionate about being a great teammate.”

Swinney added that running back is one of Clemson’s deepest position groups, suggesting the loss of Dixon is minimal. The same can probably not be said for losing starting defensive tackle and former All-ACC performer Tyler Davis, who will miss extended time after suffering an injury against Georgia Tech that required surgery Tuesday.

Sophomore Ruke Orhorhoro will likely step into the starting lineup in Davis’ absence.

“It's a big loss for us,” Swinney admitted. “He was playing great football for us.”