One of the top players from the state of North Carolina sometimes doesn’t get as much attention, but that is because he attends high school out of state.

Sophomore free safety Jaiden Spearman is proud to be from Charlotte, but he attends Windsor (Conn.) Loomis Chaffee School, where his older brother Derek Spearman Jr., just graduated from. Derek Spearman is a freshman defensive back at Connecticut under new coach Jim Mora Jr. His other older brother is former Eastern Michigan linebacker Ike Spearman, who played from 2012-2017. He had 178 career tackles, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions in 41 games played. He ended up making the practice squad for the Minnesota Vikings.

Spearman is also a cousin of former Rivals.com four-star cornerback Jalen Kimber, who has recently transferred from Georgia to Florida. Florida outside linebacker Chief Borders is also a cousin.