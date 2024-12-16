Charlotte Christian junior RB Jamal Rule seeing recruitment take off

Charlotte (N.C.) Christian reclassed junior Jamal Rule became the first in-state running back to earn an NC State scholarship offer in the class of 2026.

NCSU running backs coach Todd Goebbel offered Rule on Nov. 27, 2024, after his season came to a close. He helped the Knights go 7-4 this season before bowing out of the NCISAA 1A playoffs in a spirited 28-20 loss to rival Charlotte Providence Day on Nov. 8. He rushed for an eye-popping 29 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns against Providence Day. The 6-foot, 205-pounder had missed the regular season meeting due to injury.