NC State senior offensive lineman commit Charlie Symonds couldn’t miss out on meeting his recruiting classmates Friday.

The 6-foot-8, 280-pound Symonds officially visited NC State on June 3-5 and verbally committed to the Wolfpack on June 9. He had seen so many colleges during the process, but the NC State legacy knew where his heart was. Symonds had also attended the Wolfpack’s comeback win over North Carolina on Nov. 25, and if he had a do-over, would have committed back then.