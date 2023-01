CHARLOTTE — Junior wide receiver Channing Goodwin has blossomed over the last year, and has become a key priority recruit.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder from Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day is ranked No. 10 overall in the state of North Carolina in the class of 2024, and No. 66 wide receiver nationally. Goodwin’s impact at both wide receiver and free safety helped Providence Day win the NCISAA Division I state title.