Championship Thursday — John Wall Holiday Invitational preview

The fifth and final day of the John Wall Holiday Invitational at Wake Tech's North Campus concludes Thursday. Seating capacity will be lowered for the games today due to a brawl that broke out Wednesday night, which also changed the schedule of the games today.

Raleigh Word of God reclassed junior guard Freddie Dilione. (Rivals.com)

9 a.m. — Farmville (N.C.) Central vs. Kissimmee (Fla.) Life Christian

Hansel Emmanuel, whose full name is Hansel Emmanuel Donato Dominguez, has become an Internet celebrity for his exploits playing basketball with one arm. His left arm was amputated when he was 6 years old after a cinderblock wall came down on him and trapped him for two years. The native of the Dominican Republic has proven to be pretty amazing with one arm and has earned offers from Tennessee State and Bethune-Cookman. NC State freshman wing Terquavion Smith helped put Farmville Central on the map the last three years. Junior wing Jah Short leads the Jaguars this season. They defeated Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School.

10:30 a.m. — Winston-Salem (N.C.) Christian vs. Lynchburg (Va.) Virginia Episcopal

Winston-Salem Christian is led by two seniors who signed with Providence. Massive center Christ Essandoko of France, who is 7-0 and 265 pounds, is ranked No. 150 overall nationally by Rivals.com. Wing Quante Berry, who is 6-4 and 170 pounds, is also headed to Providence. Winston-Salem Christian also has a pair of talented sophomores in small forward Lewis Walker and reclassed sophomore wing Isaiah Washington of Fayetteville, N.C.

12 p.m. — Wilson (N.C.) Greenfield School vs. Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg

Sophomore wing Isaiah Evans of North Meck has picked up offers from Texas A&M and Tennessee, and he’ll be playing on the big stage at the John Wall Holiday Invitational. Senior teammate Jordan Crawford has signed with College of Charleston and is having an explosive tournament. Sophomore small forward Hampton Evans will help lead Wilson Greenfield School, which has produced point guard Coby White of the Chicago Bulls.

1:30 p.m. — Miami (Fla.) Columbus vs. Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers

Charlotte Chambers has a talented squad led by South Carolina senior power forward signee Daniel Sanford, and junior point guard Jaylen Curry, who is ranked No. 133 overall in the junior class by Rivals.com. Former NC State player Torin Dorn’s younger brother, junior Nick Dorn, is a pretty shooter on the wing. Columbus has a pair of talented freshman, with fraternal twin brothers Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer. Cameron is a skilled small forward and about 6-6 and Cayden is a 6-3 shooting guard. They are the sons of former Duke star and NBA player Carlos Boozer. Cameron Boozer went off for 26 points and 15 rebounds against Winston-Salem Christian on Wednesday, and Cayden Boozer added 13 points and 10 assists.

4 p.m. — Loser of Farmville Central/Kissimmee (Fla.) Life Christian vs. Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding

Villanova senior signee Cam Whitmore is a high-flyer, who Rivals.com ranks No. 22 in the class of 2022, and he’ll lead the way for Archbishop Spalding. He had 22 points and 14 rebounds in a win over Huntersville (N.C.) North Mecklenburg.

5:30 p.m. — Lincolnton (N.C.) Combine Academy vs. Hudson (N.C.) Moravian Prep

The one-two punch of point guard Jayden Epps and center Patrick Wessler, both former NC State recruiting targets, lead the way with Combine Academy. Epps is ranked No. 105 in the country by Rivals.com and signed with Illinois. The 7-0, 250-pound Wessler signed with Virginia Tech and he’s had a productive senior year. Combine Academy has added a pair of wings in recent weeks. Senior wing M.J. Collins left Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba, and the Rivals.com three-star prospect will join Wessler at Virginia Tech. Sophomore wing Langston Boyd left Concord (N.C.) Academy to play for Combine Academy. He claims offers from Purdue, Texas A&M, Mississippi and Wake Forest. Unsigned senior wing A.J. Smith could be a good spring pickup and has had some big games this week.

7 p.m. — Raleigh Word of God vs. Santa Clarita (Calif.) Southern California Academy

8:30 p.m. — Winner of Farmville Central/Kissimmee Life Christian vs. Burlington (N.C.) The Burlington School