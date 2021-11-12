Center Manny Bates out for season

The 6-foot-11, 230-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., redshirted his freshman year after having surgery on his left shoulder. He returned to play the next two years, but heartbreak struck 57 seconds into the season opener last Friday against Bucknell. Bates was going for a loose ball and immediately clutched his right shoulder and headed to the locker room.

Bates underwent an MRI on Wednesday and public results came out Friday — he dislocated his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season. NC State will turn to sophomore centers Ebenezer Dowuona and Jaylon Gibson in Bates’ absence. Dowuona had two points, a career-high 10 rebounds and two blocks against the Bison.

"I’m just heartbroken,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said. “I’m heartbroken for Manny because he’s overcome so much to become the incredible player he is. He does everything the right way. He doesn’t take shortcuts.

"He’s a prime example of everything I want an NC State basketball player to be on and off the court. I know Manny has the work ethic and positive mental attitude to come back from this. I know he’ll come back stronger and I know Manny’s best basketball is still ahead of him.”

NCSU has also been without fellow Fayetteville native Greg Gantt, who is a 6-8, 215-pound power forward. The Providence transfer has been hampered since July with a sports hernia injury.

Bates averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game last year. He led the ACC in blocks and was 11th in the NCAA. He has 147 career blocks, which is fourth all-time at NC State. Bates is also on pace to hold the career field-goal percentage record. He has gone 165-of-255 shooting for 64.7 percent, which outpaces current record holder Kevin Thompson, who shot 58.8 percent from 1990-93. Bates needs to make 200 career field goals to qualify for the record.

Bates had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks in a 80-69 loss at Saint Louis last year Dec. 17. He had an impressive 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in a 76-73 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 1. He blocked at least three shots in 10 games last year.