Center Isaac Sowells Jr. ready to pick his future home
Louisville (Ky.) Male senior center Isaac Sowells Jr. has put on a clinic in gathering information on his top schools.
All that is left for Sowells is to select a college, which will happen July 18. The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder entered June with a top five of NC State, Miami (Fla.), South Carolina, Kentucky and Louisville, but the Cardinals ended up getting trimmed from his list.
Sowells officially visited all four schools, with the Wolfpack visit happening June 21-23. NC State coach Dave Doeren was clear in how much he appreciated Sowells’ abilities.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news