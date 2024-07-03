Louisville (Ky.) Male senior center Isaac Sowells Jr. has put on a clinic in gathering information on his top schools.

All that is left for Sowells is to select a college, which will happen July 18. The 6-foot-1, 290-pounder entered June with a top five of NC State, Miami (Fla.), South Carolina, Kentucky and Louisville, but the Cardinals ended up getting trimmed from his list.

Sowells officially visited all four schools, with the Wolfpack visit happening June 21-23. NC State coach Dave Doeren was clear in how much he appreciated Sowells’ abilities.