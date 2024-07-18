Louisville (Ky.) Male High senior center Isaac Sowells Jr. went about the recruiting process thoroughly.

Sowells unofficially visited and then officially visited his finalists NC State, South Carolina, Kentucky and Miami (Fla.), and he unofficially visited hometown Louisville.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder trimmed his list to the Wolfpack, Gamecocks and Wildcats going into his decision Thursday. Sowells visited the Gamecocks on May 31-June 2, the Wildcats on June 7-9 the Hurricanes on June 14-16 and the Wolfpack on June 21-23.