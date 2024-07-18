Center Isaac Sowells Jr. picks NC State in intense recruitment
Louisville (Ky.) Male High senior center Isaac Sowells Jr. went about the recruiting process thoroughly.
Sowells unofficially visited and then officially visited his finalists NC State, South Carolina, Kentucky and Miami (Fla.), and he unofficially visited hometown Louisville.
The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder trimmed his list to the Wolfpack, Gamecocks and Wildcats going into his decision Thursday. Sowells visited the Gamecocks on May 31-June 2, the Wildcats on June 7-9 the Hurricanes on June 14-16 and the Wolfpack on June 21-23.
NC State coach Garett Tujague zeroed in on Sowells, whose father played in the NFL. Sowells joins senior tackle commit Michael Gibbs.
Sowells also had other P4 offers from Duke, Indiana, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Additionally, he has offers from Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Kentucky, Indiana State, James Madison, Marshall, South Florida and Toledo.
