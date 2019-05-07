News More News
Center Danny Dixon aiming to make most of last year

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
UMKC graduate transfer Danny Dixon picked NC State over California and Pittsburgh. (The Associated Press)

Missouri-Kansas City graduate center Danny Dixon knew what he wanted in his last year of college basketball.

Dixon picked NC State over California and Pittsburgh on Tuesday, after officially visiting the Wolfpack on May 2-3. He gives the Wolfpack 14 scholarship players, though point guards Markell Johnson, a rising senior, and prep signee Jalen Lecque are both testing the NBA Draft waters.

