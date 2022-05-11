Center D.J. Burns latest to pick NC State

Burns officially visited NC State on May 6-7, and locked in on the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-9, 275-pound Burns joins Utah center transfer Dusan Mahorcic and returning center Ebenezer Dowuona in fortifying the center spot after the position was decimated last year by injuries.

NC State landed its fourth transfer of the offseason in Winthrop center D.J. Burns on Wednesday .

Burns averaged 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20.9 minutes per game last year at Winthrop. He proved to be a double-digit scorer all three years, and he shot 60.0 percent from the field and 61.0 percent from the free-throw line in 90 career contests (67 starts).

Burns attended York Prep in Rock Hill, S.C., and originally was in the class of 2019. He picked Tennessee and enrolled early into the 2018 class. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect redshirted his first year with the Volunteers, but then transferred to Winthrop after his first year.

Burns scored 20 points in 19 minutes before fouling out against former UNC post player Harrison Brooks and Mississippi State on Dec. 21. He also had 27 points and nine boards in a 82-74 win at Washington on Nov. 27.

Burns had a career-high 30 points against Mary Baldwin on Nov. 9, and 27 points and seven rebounds in a 95-91 win over South Carolina-Upstate on Jan. 26.

NC State is currently out of scholarships, but both freshman shooting guard Terquavion Smith and redshirt sophomore guard Dereon Seabron are both testing the NBA Draft waters.