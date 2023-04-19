Clemson transfer Ben Middlebrooks wasn’t sure what his second recruitment would look like.

Middlebrooks was part of the class of 2021 coming out of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Westminster Academy, and going on official visits and doing certain things was curtailed due to COVID. He eventually picked Clemson over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among others. His older sister had played tennis for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound Middlebrooks backed up center P.J. Hall his first two years, but elected to enter the transfer portal. He picked NC State over Auburn and Georgia, after officially visiting the Wolfpack last Thursday and Friday, and then the Tigers on Saturday and Sunday.