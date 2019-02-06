Cecil Powell played all over the field as a junior for Boyd Anderson High in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., but on his film he was mainly a linebacker. After moving to Piper High School in the offseason, he was strictly a safety.

It was a move that paid off big-time, and the culmination was Powell’s signing with NC State Wednesday morning. That was a moment that Powell seemingly had a hard time putting into words after reflecting on it.